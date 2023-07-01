← Company Directory
Singing Machine Company
    The Singing Machine Company develops, markets, and sells karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings worldwide. They offer various karaoke products under different brands, including Singing Machine, Carpool Karaoke, Party Machine, and Singing Machine Kids. They also provide karaoke music subscription services and a web-based download store. The company primarily sells its products to retailers and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The Singing Machine Company was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

    singingmachine.com
    1982
    33
    $10M-$50M
