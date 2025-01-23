← Company Directory
Singapore Airlines
Singapore Airlines Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Singapore Airlines ranges from SGD 93K to SGD 132K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Singapore Airlines's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 106K - SGD 125K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 93KSGD 106KSGD 125KSGD 132K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Singapore Airlines?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Singapore Airlines sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 132,001. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Singapore Airlines for the Information Technologist (IT) role is SGD 92,975.

