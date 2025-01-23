← Company Directory
Singapore Airlines
Singapore Airlines Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Singapore at Singapore Airlines ranges from SGD 67.9K to SGD 93K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Singapore Airlines's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 73.6K - SGD 87.4K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 67.9KSGD 73.6KSGD 87.4KSGD 93K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Singapore Airlines?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Singapore Airlines in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 93,016. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Singapore Airlines for the Data Scientist role in Singapore is SGD 67,942.

