Singapore Airlines
  • Salaries
  • Data Science Manager

  • All Data Science Manager Salaries

Singapore Airlines Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in Singapore at Singapore Airlines ranges from SGD 165K to SGD 234K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Singapore Airlines's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 187K - SGD 213K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 165KSGD 187KSGD 213KSGD 234K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Singapore Airlines?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Singapore Airlines in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 234,437. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Singapore Airlines for the Data Science Manager role in Singapore is SGD 164,901.

