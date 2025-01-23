← Company Directory
Singapore Airlines
Singapore Airlines Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Singapore at Singapore Airlines ranges from SGD 13.7K to SGD 19.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Singapore Airlines's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 15.5K - SGD 18K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 13.7KSGD 15.5KSGD 18KSGD 19.8K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Singapore Airlines?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Singapore Airlines in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 19,841. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Singapore Airlines for the Customer Service role in Singapore is SGD 13,672.

