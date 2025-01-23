← Company Directory
SimuTech Group
SimuTech Group Mechanical Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SimuTech Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$80.2K - CA$97.1K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$73.9KCA$80.2KCA$97.1KCA$103K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at SimuTech Group in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$103,305. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SimuTech Group for the Mechanical Engineer role in Canada is CA$73,917.

