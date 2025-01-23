← Company Directory
Simplyai
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Simplyai Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Australia at Simplyai ranges from A$137K to A$191K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Simplyai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

A$148K - A$179K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
A$137KA$148KA$179KA$191K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Simplyai?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Simplyai in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$190,787. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Simplyai for the Solution Architect role in Australia is A$136,511.

