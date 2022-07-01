← Company Directory
SimpleHealth
SimpleHealth Salaries

SimpleHealth's median salary is $124,375 for a Business Operations Manager . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SimpleHealth. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Business Operations Manager
$124K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SimpleHealth is Business Operations Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $124,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SimpleHealth is $124,375.

