Company Directory
Simple Habit
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Simple Habit that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Our mission is to empower people to live better, every day. Simple Habit is a content marketplace for mental wellness. Consumers use our mobile and web platform to discover 5-minute audio content that focus on specific situations and moods (e.g. can't sleep, getting over a breakup, and feeling nervous before an interview). Hundreds of mental wellness experts use our platform to distribute, monetize, and analyze their content. Stress is an epidemic that affects billions of people, but few have regular access to the experts who can help. Simple Habit is revolutionizing the mental wellness industry by providing quick access to content from meditation teachers, therapists and executive coaches.

    http://simplehabit.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    60
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Simple Habit

    Related Companies

    • Snap
    • Uber
    • PayPal
    • Databricks
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources