Our mission is to empower people to live better, every day. Simple Habit is a content marketplace for mental wellness. Consumers use our mobile and web platform to discover 5-minute audio content that focus on specific situations and moods (e.g. can't sleep, getting over a breakup, and feeling nervous before an interview). Hundreds of mental wellness experts use our platform to distribute, monetize, and analyze their content. Stress is an epidemic that affects billions of people, but few have regular access to the experts who can help. Simple Habit is revolutionizing the mental wellness industry by providing quick access to content from meditation teachers, therapists and executive coaches.