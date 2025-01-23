← Company Directory
Simon-Kucher
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Simon-Kucher Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Switzerland at Simon-Kucher ranges from CHF 160K to CHF 223K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Simon-Kucher's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 171K - CHF 202K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 160KCHF 171KCHF 202KCHF 223K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Project Manager submissions at Simon-Kucher to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CHF 27K+ (sometimes CHF 270K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Simon-Kucher?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Simon-Kucher in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 222,739. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Simon-Kucher for the Project Manager role in Switzerland is CHF 159,915.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Simon-Kucher

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Lyft
  • Snap
  • Google
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources