Simon-Kucher
Simon-Kucher Management Consultant Salaries

The median Management Consultant compensation in Australia package at Simon-Kucher totals A$112K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Simon-Kucher's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Simon-Kucher
Consultant
Sydney, NS, Australia
Total per year
A$112K
Level
L1
Base
A$103K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$8.3K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Simon-Kucher?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Simon-Kucher in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$213,230. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Simon-Kucher for the Management Consultant role in Australia is A$111,754.

