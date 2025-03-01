← Company Directory
Similarweb
  Product Manager
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Similarweb Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Israel package at Similarweb totals ₪363K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Similarweb's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Similarweb
Program Manager
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per year
₪363K
Level
L1
Base
₪363K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Similarweb?

₪579K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Similarweb in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪1,040,021. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Similarweb for the Product Manager role in Israel is ₪469,838.

Other Resources