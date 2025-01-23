← Company Directory
Sim
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Sim Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Ukraine at Sim ranges from UAH 4.17M to UAH 6.08M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sim's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 4.79M - UAH 5.46M
Denmark
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 4.17MUAH 4.79MUAH 5.46MUAH 6.08M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Sim?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Sim in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 6,082,007. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sim for the Solution Architect role in Ukraine is UAH 4,174,937.

