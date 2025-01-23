← Company Directory
Sim
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Business Operations Manager

  • All Business Operations Manager Salaries

Sim Business Operations Manager Salaries

The average Business Operations Manager total compensation at Sim ranges from PLN 284K to PLN 389K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sim's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 308K - PLN 365K
Denmark
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 284KPLN 308KPLN 365KPLN 389K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Business Operations Manager submissions at Sim to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 120K+ (sometimes PLN 1.2M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Sim?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Operations Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations Manager at Sim sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 388,821. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sim for the Business Operations Manager role is PLN 284,008.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Sim

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Square
  • Spotify
  • Lyft
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources