Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops world-class advanced communications technologies that are reshaping the tactical wireless communications landscape. Silvus'​ revolutionary Mobile Networked MIMO (MN-MIMO) technology utilizes a proprietary blend of MIMO antenna techniques, COFDM modulation, and Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (aka mesh) to provide unmatched range, throughput, and mobility, even in the most challenging environments.