Silver Elephant Mining
    Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a Canadian company that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral and energy projects. It owns various properties including vanadium, titanium, iron, coal, silver, zinc, lead, and gold properties located in Nevada, Canada, and Mongolia. The company also has interests in nickel and silver-lead-zinc projects in Canada and Bolivia. Formerly known as Prophecy Development Corp., it changed its name to Silver Elephant Mining Corp. in March 2020. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

    silverelef.com
    Website
    1978
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

