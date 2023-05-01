Silicon Ranch is a renewable energy company founded in 2011 that provides customized solutions for partners across North America. They are one of the largest independent power producers in the country with a portfolio of over 4GW of solar and battery storage systems. Silicon Ranch owns and operates every project in their portfolio and has a successful track record of project execution. They were named the "Most Forward-Thinking" company in 2020 by Solar Power World for their trademarked Regenerative Energy® approach to land management.