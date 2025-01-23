← Company Directory
Silicon Motion
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

Silicon Motion Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at Silicon Motion totals NT$2.09M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Silicon Motion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Silicon Motion
Hardware Engineer
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$2.09M
Level
hidden
Base
NT$1.48M
Stock (/yr)
NT$308K
Bonus
NT$308K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Silicon Motion?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$982K+ (sometimes NT$9.82M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Hardware Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Silicon Motion in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$3,644,319. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Silicon Motion for the Hardware Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,622,008.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Silicon Motion

Related Companies

  • Supermicro
  • Jamf
  • Zebra Technologies
  • Mercury Systems
  • Microchip Technology
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources