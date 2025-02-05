← Company Directory
Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Silicon Labs ranges from $141K to $198K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Silicon Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/5/2025

Average Total Compensation

$153K - $178K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$141K$153K$178K$198K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Silicon Labs, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Silicon Labs sits at a yearly total compensation of $197,540. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Silicon Labs for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is $141,100.

