← Company Directory
Silent Eight
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Silent Eight Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Singapore at Silent Eight ranges from SGD 135K to SGD 191K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Silent Eight's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 153K - SGD 181K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 135KSGD 153KSGD 181KSGD 191K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Data Scientist submissions at Silent Eight to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.6K+ (sometimes SGD 406K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Silent Eight?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Silent Eight in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 191,201. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Silent Eight for the Data Scientist role in Singapore is SGD 134,672.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Silent Eight

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • LinkedIn
  • Airbnb
  • Flipkart
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources