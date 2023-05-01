Company Directory
Sila Nanotechnologies
Sila Nanotechnologies Salaries

Sila Nanotechnologies's salary ranges from $189,050 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $215,208 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sila Nanotechnologies. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$194K
Mechanical Engineer
$189K
Technical Program Manager
$215K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sila Nanotechnologies is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $215,208. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sila Nanotechnologies is $194,025.

Other Resources