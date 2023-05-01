Company Directory
Sila Nanotechnologies
    Sila is a battery materials company focused on accelerating energy transformation for a sustainable future. Their silicon anode material is a drop-in replacement to graphite and significantly boosts the energy density of lithium-ion batteries without compromising performance. They work with leading consumer electronics and automotive OEMs to accelerate product roadmaps and partner with battery manufacturers for commercial cell production. Their materials are economically manufacturable at scale and are drop-in replacements to existing battery manufacturing processes.

    http://www.silanano.com
    2011
    336
    $10M-$50M
