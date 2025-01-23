← Company Directory
Sika
Sika Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Switzerland at Sika ranges from CHF 122K to CHF 173K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sika's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 138K - CHF 157K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 122KCHF 138KCHF 157KCHF 173K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Sika?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Sika in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 173,458. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sika for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 122,008.

