Signify Health
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Signify Health Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at Signify Health totals $180K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Signify Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
Signify Health
Senior Product Manager
New York, NY
Total per year
$180K
Level
L5
Base
$157K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$23K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Signify Health?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Signify Health in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $301,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Signify Health for the Product Manager role in United States is $180,000.

