    SigniaDocuments is home to the nation’s most advanced loan document engine, designed to eliminate the costs and inefficiencies of paper-based loans and create a more intelligent origination, closing and investor delivery process.Much more than a “doc prep” company, SigniaDocuments empowers lenders to create a truly digital mortgage process that lowers costs and streamlines closings. While competitors may provide SMART eNotes, most still use flat PDFs (or “dumb”) docs throughout the rest of the loan file. This creates problems downstream, such as misplaced or omitted signature tags that put lenders at risk.SigniaDocuments takes a more holistic approach by providing the only document engine built entirely of Category 1 SMART Docs. With SigniaDocuments, all loan documents—not just the note—are SMART and can be read electronically before and after signing. All source data, documents and audit trail travel together as one. And with the ability to customize any lender’s documents, SigniaDocuments’ library of Category 1 SMART Docs continues to grow.

    signiadocuments.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

