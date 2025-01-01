Signers National is a leading insurance platform that provides a range of brokerage and underwriting services to organizations of all sizes. Starting in 2008 as a small retail broker focused on nonprofit & human service organizations, Signers has since expanded its portfolio to include commercial real estate and transportation. Signers is a socially conscious organization boasting an amazing culture of relentless grit and continuous improvement. We go to work every day to positively affect people's lives, and we strive to do the same for our employees.