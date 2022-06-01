Signature HealthCARE is a family-based healthcare company with integrated services at each point of the continuum of care: skilled nursing, home health, assisted living and in-home care. The company’s organizational culture inspires more than 17,000 employees at over 100 locations with three pillars: learning, spirituality and innovation. A growing number of Signature HealthCARE centers are earning five-star quality ratings, the highest classification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and 102 Signature HealthCARE locations earned QAPI accreditation. Inc. 5000 recognized Signature HealthCARE most recently on its 2017 list of fastest growing private companies.