Company Directory
Signature HealthCARE
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Signature HealthCARE that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Signature HealthCARE is a family-based healthcare company with integrated services at each point of the continuum of care: skilled nursing, home health, assisted living and in-home care. The company’s organizational culture inspires more than 17,000 employees at over 100 locations with three pillars: learning, spirituality and innovation. A growing number of Signature HealthCARE centers are earning five-star quality ratings, the highest classification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and 102 Signature HealthCARE locations earned QAPI accreditation. Inc. 5000 recognized Signature HealthCARE most recently on its 2017 list of fastest growing private companies.

    http://www.LTCrevolution.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    3,500
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Signature HealthCARE

    Related Companies

    • Amazon
    • LinkedIn
    • Spotify
    • Databricks
    • Roblox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources