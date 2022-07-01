← Company Directory
Signature Analytics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Signature Analytics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Signature Analytics provides expert level accounting and business advisory solutions to small and middle-market businesses throughout Southern California and beyond. We accomplish this by managing your accounting function and financial reporting, so you don't have to. From there, we go beyond the numbers to help improve business performance and achieve your goals by focusing on forward-looking activities, direction, and strategy.We pride ourselves on being a US-based professional services firm and support our clients working as a natural extension of their team, tailoring our services to fit their specific business objectives and goals. We've been recognized five times on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies list and as one of the Best Places to Work nationwide.

    https://signatureanalytics.com
    Website
    2008
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Signature Analytics

    Related Companies

    • Dropbox
    • Airbnb
    • Tesla
    • PayPal
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources