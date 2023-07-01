Signal Infrastructure Group (SIG) is a technology infrastructure company that aims to advance the broadcast industry. They are building and operating a national, high-speed content and data distribution system accessible to the entire country. SIG has the necessary capital and engineering expertise to design, build, own, and operate a national network of NextGen TV infrastructure. They offer software and cloud platforms to help broadcast partners fully utilize the benefits of ATSC 3.0. SIG allows broadcasters to focus on content and revenues by managing NextGen TV infrastructure. Visit www.signalinfra.com for more information.