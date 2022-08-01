← Company Directory
Signal Advisors
Signal Advisors Salaries

Signal Advisors's salary ranges from $125,370 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $173,400 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Signal Advisors. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Product Manager
$173K
Software Engineer
$125K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Signal Advisors is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $173,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Signal Advisors is $149,385.

