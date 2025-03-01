← Company Directory
Sigmoid
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Sigmoid Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in India package at Sigmoid totals ₹1.99M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sigmoid's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Sigmoid
Senior Data Scientist
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.99M
Level
L3
Base
₹1.99M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Sigmoid?

₹13.71M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.57M+ (sometimes ₹25.7M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Sigmoid in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,323,922. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sigmoid for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹2,897,707.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Sigmoid

Related Companies

  • Birlasoft
  • InfoVision
  • Xoriant
  • YASH Technologies
  • Enquero
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources