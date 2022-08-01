Optimizing your unconventional reservoir development comes down to having a detailed understanding of the geology, coupled with implementing a completion strategy that takes into account geologic and geomechanics factors, effectiveness of stimulation design, well spacing, depletion effects in an area. Companies look to microseismic to help fill in the blanks to answer the question of what completions strategy works best and to refine their earth model to have the most accurate understanding of the subsurface, especially at the reservoir level. Sigma Cubed’s microseismic group helps customers accomplish this by delivering turn-key microseismic and processing services through borehole, surface, and fiber (DAS) microseismic acquisition, as well as reprocessing.Sigma Cubed Microseismic has done hundreds of acquisition, processing, and reprocessing jobs for clients in the U.S. as well as abroad. Our main acquisition operations center in Midland services Canada and the U.S. Internationally, we have strategic partners in place to deliver microseismic and VSP acquisition. Processing is out of our headquarters in Houston.