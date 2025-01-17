← Company Directory
Sigma Software
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Sigma Software Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Sweden at Sigma Software ranges from SEK 545K to SEK 777K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sigma Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 625K - SEK 731K
Ukraine
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 545KSEK 625KSEK 731KSEK 777K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Sigma Software?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Sigma Software in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 777,463. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sigma Software for the Solution Architect role in Sweden is SEK 544,889.

Other Resources