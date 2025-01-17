← Company Directory
Sigma Software
Sigma Software Civil Engineer Salaries

The average Civil Engineer total compensation in Poland at Sigma Software ranges from PLN 305K to PLN 417K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sigma Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 330K - PLN 392K
Ukraine
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 305KPLN 330KPLN 392KPLN 417K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Sigma Software?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Civil Engineer at Sigma Software in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 417,105. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sigma Software for the Civil Engineer role in Poland is PLN 304,668.

