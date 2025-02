Sigilon Therapeutics develops functional cures for chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate, SIG-001, is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with Hemophilia A. The company is also developing treatments for mucopolysaccharidosis type 1, Fabry disease, and type 1 diabetes. Sigilon has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.