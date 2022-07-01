Company Directory
Sightline Payments
    Sightline Payments is a global leader in the design and development of enterprise platforms for the casino industry.Sightline Payments is the U.S. sports betting and casino gaming market’s leading digital payments provider and mobile app developer. Sightline leverages cutting-edge technology to apply modern solutions to a traditionally cash-based industry projected to grow to more than $100 billion in the next few years. Sightline’s Play+ solution gives consumers a safe, secure, and responsible way to fund their online and in-person gaming activities and enables casinos to offer cashless wagering options across the entire property. With more than 1.5 million accounts and 70+ partners across the sports betting, lottery, racing, and online and brick-and-mortar casino markets, Sightline is uniquely positioned to transform the traditional gaming landscape.

    https://sightlinepayments.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

