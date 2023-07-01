← Company Directory
Sift Media
Sift Media Salaries

Sift Media's salary ranges from $135,675 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $176,400 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sift Media. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Data Scientist
$136K
Software Engineer
$176K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sift Media is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $176,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sift Media is $156,038.

