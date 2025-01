Sift Media is a company that uses advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to target app install ads for their clients. They have served 250 billion mobile ads and delivered 100 million app installs. Their DemandScale platform was recognized in the AppsFlyer Performance Index 14. They have received $3.25 million in venture capital and have been ranked on Deloitte's 2021 Technology Fast 500 and the 2021 Inc. 5000.