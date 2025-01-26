← Company Directory
SIFAX Group
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

SIFAX Group Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Algeria at SIFAX Group ranges from DZD 451K to DZD 628K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SIFAX Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

DZD 483K - DZD 569K
Nigeria
Common Range
Possible Range
DZD 451KDZD 483KDZD 569KDZD 628K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at SIFAX Group?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SIFAX Group in Algeria sits at a yearly total compensation of DZD 628,398. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SIFAX Group for the Software Engineer role in Algeria is DZD 451,157.

