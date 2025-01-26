← Company Directory
Sierra Space
Sierra Space Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in United States at Sierra Space ranges from $184K to $257K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sierra Space's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

$199K - $231K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$184K$199K$231K$257K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Sierra Space?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Sierra Space in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $257,040. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sierra Space for the Technical Program Manager role in United States is $183,600.

