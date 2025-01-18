Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Siemens ranges from $83.1K per year for T7 to $102K per year for T8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $97.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Siemens's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T7
$83.1K
$82.4K
$179
$571
T8
$102K
$100K
$0
$1.3K
T9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T10
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
