Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region at Siemens ranges from ₹1.39M per year for T7 to ₹2.46M per year for T9. The median yearly compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region package totals ₹2.25M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Siemens's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T7
₹1.39M
₹1.37M
₹8.4K
₹12.3K
T8
₹2.84M
₹2.77M
₹0
₹74.8K
T9
₹2.46M
₹2.46M
₹0
₹0
T10
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
