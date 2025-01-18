Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Siemens ranges from ₹1.33M per year for T7 to ₹2.62M per year for T10. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.11M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Siemens's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T7
₹1.33M
₹1.33M
₹2.1K
₹3.1K
T8
₹2.26M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹40K
T9
₹2.75M
₹2.75M
₹0
₹0
T10
₹2.62M
₹2.52M
₹0
₹95.6K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***