Software Engineer compensation in India at Siemens ranges from ₹1.18M per year for T7 to ₹1.02M per year for T11. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.2M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Siemens's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus T7 Software Engineer (Entry Level) ₹1.18M ₹1.18M ₹1.5K ₹0 T8 Senior Software Engineer ₹2.31M ₹2.26M ₹0 ₹54.8K T9 Advanced Software Engineer ₹2.79M ₹2.76M ₹0 ₹30.8K T10 Lead Software Engineer ₹2.79M ₹2.72M ₹11.8K ₹62.8K View 2 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

