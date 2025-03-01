Software Engineer compensation in India at Siemens ranges from ₹1.18M per year for T7 to ₹1.02M per year for T11. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.2M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Siemens's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T7
₹1.18M
₹1.18M
₹1.5K
₹0
T8
₹2.31M
₹2.26M
₹0
₹54.8K
T9
₹2.79M
₹2.76M
₹0
₹30.8K
T10
₹2.79M
₹2.72M
₹11.8K
₹62.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
