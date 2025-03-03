Salaries

Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Siemens ranges from $84.8K per year for T7 to $114K per year for T8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $76K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Siemens's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus T7 Mechanical Engineer $84.8K $84K $0 $800 T8 Senior Mechanical Engineer $114K $109K $0 $5K T9 Advance Mechanical Engineer $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- T10 Lead Mechanical Engineer $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 2 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

