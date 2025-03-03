All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Siemens totals $118K per year for T8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $124K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Siemens's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T8
$118K
$115K
$0
$3.8K
T9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T10
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***