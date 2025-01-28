← Company Directory
Siemens Energy
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Legal

  • All Legal Salaries

Siemens Energy Legal Salaries

The average Legal total compensation in Germany at Siemens Energy ranges from €94K to €131K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Siemens Energy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

€101K - €119K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
€94K€101K€119K€131K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Legal submissions at Siemens Energy to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.1K+ (sometimes €281K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Siemens Energy?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Legal offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Legal at Siemens Energy in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €130,965. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Siemens Energy for the Legal role in Germany is €94,026.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Siemens Energy

Related Companies

  • Siemens
  • Daimler
  • Mentor Graphics
  • Deutsche Bank
  • Allianz
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources