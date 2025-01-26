← Company Directory
Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Sweden at Siemens Energy ranges from SEK 519K to SEK 756K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Siemens Energy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 596K - SEK 680K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 519KSEK 596KSEK 680KSEK 756K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Siemens Energy?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Siemens Energy in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 756,497. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Siemens Energy for the Data Scientist role in Sweden is SEK 519,291.

