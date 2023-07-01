Sidus Space, Inc. is a space-as-a-service company that designs, manufactures, launches, and collects data from commercial satellites worldwide. They offer a range of services including satellite manufacturing, precision manufacturing and testing, payload integrations, launch and support services, and space-based data services. They also provide hardware solutions for testing and flying experiments, as well as delivering materials and electronics to the international space station. Sidus Space serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Merritt Island, Florida.