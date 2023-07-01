← Company Directory
Sidepocket
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Sidepocket that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Sidepocket Inc. is a venture-backed deep-tech company disrupting the wealth management industry by solving the drawdown problem. American investors lost trillions of dollars in the 2022 bear market, and Sidepocket aims to reduce drawdown in bear markets and crashes through advanced statistical analysis and predictive analytics. They offer asset allocation technology that allows for shorter recovery time and improved long-term performance. Sidepocket has the potential to replace existing investment allocation models used by Robo-investment apps and traditional advisors. They offer fully-automated tactical models that rebalance allocation based on real-time market conditions. Sidepocket has been available to retail investors since July 2022 and has generated positive returns or beaten benchmarks in 2022.

    sidepocket.com
    Website
    2020
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Sidepocket

    Related Companies

    • Snap
    • Netflix
    • Databricks
    • Tesla
    • Apple
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources