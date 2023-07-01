Sidepocket Inc. is a venture-backed deep-tech company disrupting the wealth management industry by solving the drawdown problem. American investors lost trillions of dollars in the 2022 bear market, and Sidepocket aims to reduce drawdown in bear markets and crashes through advanced statistical analysis and predictive analytics. They offer asset allocation technology that allows for shorter recovery time and improved long-term performance. Sidepocket has the potential to replace existing investment allocation models used by Robo-investment apps and traditional advisors. They offer fully-automated tactical models that rebalance allocation based on real-time market conditions. Sidepocket has been available to retail investors since July 2022 and has generated positive returns or beaten benchmarks in 2022.